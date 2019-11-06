City Manager Paul Grimes has announced the hiring of Kim Flom as assistant city manager. Flom will start Jan. 2.
Flom will provide executive management for several operational departments for the city of McKinney. She fills a position that has been vacant since the departure of Deputy City Manager Jose Madrigal in September.
“Kim not only has a strong set of skills and experience, but she embodies our city’s values and will fit in well with our culture of building relationships with the entire community,” Grimes said. “We had more than 145 strong and compelling candidates for the position, but know we came out with the best person to join our leadership team, and she will play an instrumental role in helping our city flourish.”
“During my time in the city, I saw genuine warmth and friendliness from my interactions with those in the community. The people of McKinney sold the city all on their own, without even knowing it,” Flom said. “McKinney is growing fast, but there is still a strong sense of community and that is incredibly important to my family. We look forward to making McKinney our home.”
Flom brings 15 years of municipal government experience to the role. She is currently the development services director in De Pere, Wisconsin, where she has served since 2015. During her tenure, she oversaw a department that provided economic development, planning, zoning, building permit/inspection, code enforcement and GIS services. She was responsible for business park property sales and TIF negotiations, resulting in more than $25 million of private investment. Before her time in De Pere, she served as the Planning and Community Development director for Green Bay, Wisconsin, and held several development positions with the Village of Orland Park, Illinois.
Flom received her master of public administration from the University of Illinois in Chicago and a bachelor of science in landscape architecture from the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin. She is a registered landscape architect in Wisconsin and Illinois and is certified by the American Institute of Certified Planners. She is a member of the American Planning Association, International Economic Development Council, Council of Landscape Architecture Registration Boards Wisconsin Economic Development Association, and International City/County Management Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.