The city of McKinney is continuing its efforts to enhance its historic downtown district, bringing new features to offer safer and more efficient modes of transport.
At a Sept. 7 McKinney Historic Preservation Advisory Board meeting, Assistant Engineering Director Shelly Lang told the board about projects happening along State Highway 5 between Spur 399 and US 380 to improve road conditions, as well as pedestrian safety. While the city is working with the Texas Department of Transportation on improving pedestrian safety at all intersections, a key feature of the development is the Lower 5 Plaza. The Downtown Pedestrian Connection will offer an underground park with amphitheater seating with stairs and elevators overlooking an underpass park to allow pedestrians to travel under State Highway 5. The lawn space under Highway 5 is expected to be a space that could be programmed for special events.
Lang told the board that she hopes to garner $30 million from the North Central Texas Council of Governments to help fund the underpass. At an April 18 McKinney City Council work session, city staff told council that NCTCOG liked the idea of the development, but they wanted to see local businesses incorporated into the underpass.
Additionally, as the city works closely with TXDoT to rebuild State Highway 5, Lang told the board that she plans on including the building of the State Highway 5 overpass in TXDoT’s project.
The city is also continuing its efforts to redevelop key intersections around downtown by incorporating roundabouts at East Louisiana Street and Throckmorton Street, as well as Virginia Street and Throckmorton Street. Currently, phase 1 of the Virginia and Throckmorton Street Roundabout is slated to be complete by mid-October, Lang said.
Virginia Street is also slated to see improvements between Benge and Graves Street to become more ADA compliant. Reconstruction is slated to be complete by August 2024.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.