The city of McKinney is continuing its efforts to enhance its historic downtown district, bringing new features to offer safer and more efficient modes of transport.

At a Sept. 7 McKinney Historic Preservation Advisory Board meeting, Assistant Engineering Director Shelly Lang told the board about projects happening along State Highway 5 between Spur 399 and US 380 to improve road conditions, as well as pedestrian safety. While the city is working with the Texas Department of Transportation on improving pedestrian safety at all intersections, a key feature of the development is the Lower 5 Plaza. The Downtown Pedestrian Connection will offer an underground park with amphitheater seating with stairs and elevators overlooking an underpass park to allow pedestrians to travel under State Highway 5. The lawn space under Highway 5 is expected to be a space that could be programmed for special events.


