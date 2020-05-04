The McKinney ISD Board of Trustees approved the employee compensation plan for the 2020–21 school year at its regular April meeting last Tuesday night. The compensation plan keeps McKinney ISD among the highest paying school districts in the area.
– Non-exempt employees, which includes paraprofessional staff and other hourly support positions, will receive a 5 percent of mid-point pay increase.
– Exempt employees, comprised primarily of salaried campus and administrative support staff, will receive a 3 percent of mid-point pay increase.
– Teachers, nurses, counselors, librarians, special education professionals, etc. will receive a $1,500 pay increase. Additional salary adjustments, dependent upon years of service, beginning with year five will range from $100 to $2,400 over and above the $1,500 pay increase.
– All eligible employees will continue to receive the $500 mid-year stipend.
“We are pleased to be in a financial position to remain at or near the top of pay for surrounding districts,” said MISD Superintendent Rick McDaniel. “I consider the MISD faculty and staff to be our greatest assets, and we certainly appreciate the work they do in educating and supporting student learning, at all levels. It is always our intent to seek a pay increase, to the greatest extent possible, given the financial parameters in which we have to operate. As a result, MISD continues to attract some of the best and brightest educators in the nation.”
The Dallas Business Journal has named MISD a Best Place to Work four years in row and in 2018 named MISD the #1 Best Place to Work in the Extra-Large Business category. The same year, MISD was also named to the Dallas Morning News Top 100 Places to work list.
Shane Mauldin is the MISD communications coordinator.
