McKinney ISD’s Substance Use Prevention Committee continues the fight against drug use with its third annual Bedrooms, Backpacks and Beyond event, coming up Oct. 12.
The three-hour event is packed with information from experts, law enforcement, educators and more from 9 a.m.-noon at McKinney High School, 1400 Wilson Creek Parkway. The schedule includes sessions on trends and social media, mental health, and communication. In addition, a community organization fair and a discussion panel will encourage interaction to help parents get information on prevention and treatment.
Committee member Keir Burke, Kappa House principal at McKinney North High School, said one session incorporates a mock bedroom setup to help parents identify places to look if their children are hiding something from them. In another, a McKinney PD school resource officer will talk about social media and how to find hidden secrets on cellphones.
With modern technology, even the warning signs are evolving, and Burke said Bedrooms, Backpacks and Beyond is one way the district can educate parents on what dangers are lurking.
“Things are changing so fast,” she said. “There are these whole new trends with dabbing and vape pens, and all these parents don't even know what it is. We want them to be aware so that they know exactly what's out there so they can have these conversations with their students.”
Dabbing, a relatively new way to consume THC, involves vaporizing highly concentrated marijuana. Vape pens can be used for a variety of substances, including marijuana, methamphetamine and DMT.
Burke said that like most North Texas districts, drug use is happening in McKinney.
“And that's why we have this committee, and on each of our campuses we have IMPACT counselors – each of our high school campuses have two – and those IMPACT counselors work with students to deal with their problems, their stress in healthy ways,” she said.
In fact, as part of the Oct. 12 event, experts will be on hand to talk about those stressors that can often lead to substance abuse. Burke said they’ll discuss coping with anxiety in healthy ways.
There is no registration required, and parents are encouraged to attend for a full slate of information and resources.
