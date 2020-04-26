Gov. Greg Abbott last Friday issued three new executive orders to begin the process of reopening the state of Texas while revising hospital capacity and certain social distancing guidelines.
Under the order, schools will remain closed for the 2019-20 school year. Teachers may go into the classroom for video instruction, to perform administrative duties and to clean out their classrooms.
McKinney ISD Superintendent Rick McDaniel said in a statement MISD teachers will continue to deliver content for at-home, online learning through the remaining weeks of the school year.
The big question remains, however, what the graduation plans will be. The district said the extended closure will alter plans for MISD’s ceremonies, and district officials have been in collaboration with high school administrators to put together an alternate plan for graduation to be announced soon.
Throughout the closure, MISD will continue to provide meals for students through its Grab & Go meal pick-up program. The program has been altered, starting Friday, to provide breakfast and lunch for students to pick up on Fridays along with the Friday lunch.
Grab & Go meals are free to any child 18 or younger. For information, visit mckinneyisd.net or the McKinney ISD Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.