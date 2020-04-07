McKinney ISD has chosen Dr. Chad Teague to serve as its new Chief Human Resources Officer. The MISD Board of Trustees approved the hire during a special session held on Monday.
Teague brings 25 years of expertise gleaned over the course of a career that has led him from the classroom to campus leadership to the top levels of district administration. He comes to MISD from Little Elm ISD, where he has most recently served as the executive director of human resources.
Among his accomplishments in Little Elm, Teague updated the district’s salary and compensation plan and streamlined their recruiting, application and onboarding processes during a time of district growth and expansion.
He’ll be a familiar face in MISD, having served in MISD’s human resources department from 2015–2019.
“MISD has a tradition of hiring some of the best and the brightest minds in the field of educational administration,” said MISD Superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel. “Without question, Dr. Chad Teague will add to that long list of quality professionals, and I am pleased that he has returned to lead the MISD human resources department. He will undoubtedly be well received, as he had an excellent reputation across the district during his previous tenure here. I look forward to seeing the human resources department continue to perform at a high level under his leadership.”
Teague began his career in 1995 as a seventh grade English teacher in Keller ISD. In 1998, he moved into campus leadership as a middle school assistant principal in Coppell ISD and four years later, accepted a job as principal of Cedar Creek Middle School in Bastrop ISD. Beginning in 2005, he served at the high school level as an assistant principal in Katy ISD before he made the move to human resources with Lewisville ISD in 2012.
He came to MISD in 2015 to serve as director of human resources where his responsibilities included family medical leave, benefits, recruitment and retention and employee background checks, among other vital responsibilities.
Teague has been a regular presenter at professional conferences, most recently presenting for the Texas Association of School Personnel Administrators in 2017 and the American Association of School Personnel Administrators in 2018.
“I am excited to return to McKinney ISD and provide support and leadership for our teachers, administrators and employees,” said Teague. “McKinney is a great place to work and live, and I am looking forward to continuing the traditions and expectations for excellence the district and community have created.”
Teague earned his bachelor’s degree in English and his master’s degree in education administration from the University of Texas at Arlington and his doctorate in administration and supervision from the University of Houston.
Shane Mauldin is the MISD communications coordinator.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.