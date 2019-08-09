McKinney ISD has again been named a “Best Place to Work” by the Dallas Business Journal, making 2019 the fourth consecutive year that the district has been recognized as a top employer by the magazine.
Last year, the district was named the #1 Best Place to Work in the Extra-Large category. This year’s final rankings will be revealed in October.
“We are proud and excited that McKinney ISD has been named one of the best places to work in the D/FW Metroplex,” said MISD Assistant Superintendent and Chief Human Resources Officer Tamira Griffin. “This award is especially meaningful because it is based on feedback from district employees. It is the direct result of the hard work of all MISD team members on a daily basis to provide an excellent educational experience for our students and a strong family-type culture for our employees. I hope all employees feel honored, as I do, to work for such a great district.”
Now in its 17th year, the Best Places to Work program showcases outstanding North Texas organizations in five classifications: Micro (10-24 employees), Small (25-49), Medium (50-249), Large (250-999) and Extra-large (1,000+). Rankings for each category will be announced at the Dallas Business Journal's 2019 Best Places to Work Awards on Thursday, Oct. 24.
To be eligible, organizations must have at least 10 employees and be located in Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Grayson, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Navarro, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant or Wise counties.
Results are based upon feedback collected through employee surveys by Quantum Workplace and honorees were chosen from among hundreds of entries.
“I can’t express enough how proud I am that McKinney ISD has once again been named one of the Best Places to Work,” said MISD Superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel. “Again, all credit goes to the teachers and administrators around the district that function so well together to make this an inviting place for people to work and a place in which people want to further their careers for years to come.
“We will continue to do our best to try to create a culture in which individuals can come and thrive in McKinney ISD and be part of a highly functioning team,” he said.
Shane Mauldin is the MISD communications coordinator.
