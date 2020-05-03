McKinney ISD has hired Garry Gorman to serve as the district’s new Senior Director of Curriculum and Instruction. Gorman comes to MISD from Red Oak ISD, where he has served for the past three years as Executive Director of Elementary Learning.
He brings nearly a quarter century of experience in education as a teacher, principal and curriculum director to his new position.
The MISD job became available when Dr. Melanie Magee announced earlier this month that she had accepted the position of Deputy Superintendent of Leading and Learning for Terrell ISD.
“We are pleased to have Garry join the Student Support Department and are excited about what his knowledge and experience will bring to our team,” said Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Student Support Suzy Woodard. “Dr. Magee has laid a strong foundation and will be greatly missed. We know that Garry will do a great job of building on that foundation and will continue to move the district forward.”
For Gorman, the move to MISD brings him full circle; he began his career here in 1996 as a choir teacher at Faubion Middle School. He went on to teach third and fourth grade at various campuses across the district before moving into campus administration in 2006 as an assistant principal at Bennett Elementary and, four years later, at Burks Elementary.
In 2012, he accepted the principal job at Baker Elementary in Prosper ISD and would go on to serve there for the next five years. Under his leadership, the campus earned the 2017 Excellence in Professional Learning Award from Learning Forward Texas.
From Prosper, Gorman’s professional journey took him to Red Oak ISD in 2017, where he would serve for three years as the Executive Director of Elementary Learning. During his tenure in Red Oak, Gorman oversaw all elementary campus curriculum and instruction and provided support and supervision of campus administration. Other responsibilities included oversight of Red Oak’s District Improvement Plan as well as several district programs: Dyslexia, Gifted and Talented, Special Education, Title 1 and Bilingual/ ESL. He was the district’s Chief Energy Officer and implementation chair of the Energy Bus program that led Red Oak ISD to become the first Energy Bus Certified District in the United States.
Gorman earned a master’s degree in school leadership from Texas Woman’s University and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Southwestern Oklahoma State University. He also holds a superintendent’s certificate from Lamar University. His wife Nikki is a pharmacist, and they have two children: Kaleb, 22, and Karsyn, 18, both graduates of McKinney High School.
“I am very enthusiastic and honored to return to McKinney, Texas, and serve in McKinney ISD,” said Gorman. “I consider both of them home, and I cannot wait to connect with our students, staff and families. I appreciate the opportunity to contribute to the excellence that is already established in this district. MISD has always been a district that others look to, and I’m excited to be part of this educational community again.”
Shane Mauldin is the MISD communications coordinator.
