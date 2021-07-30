McKinney ISD parents have until 4 p.m. Aug. 10 to decide if their children will repeat a grade or retake a high school course for the upcoming school year.
As a result of newly enacted legislation authored by Texas Sen. Angela Paxton, parents can request for their child to repeat a course or grade taken during the previous school year. SB 1697, signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on June 16, amended state law to allow parents and guardians to choose for students to repeat a grade or retake a high school course.
As a result, parents can opt for their child to repeat pre-kindergarten or kindergarten and have students in grades one through three to repeat the grade they were enrolled in for the previous year. Those options are now permanent, according to the Texas Education Agency.
However, the ability to repeat a grade or course for fourth grade and up is only available for the upcoming school year. Students in grades four through eight can repeat a grade while high school students have the option to repeat a course that they were enrolled in during the 2020-21 school year.
A Wednesday letter to parents from McKinney ISD has said that for high school students who do repeat a course, the original grade will not be adjusted.
A page on the TEA website dedicated to the bill counsels parents that repeating a course might be right for students in grades one through eight if they struggled with being virtual for most of the year. It also counsels parents that repeating one or more high school courses might be right for students if they struggled in a foundational course and are worried about being successful in higher level courses.
The letter to parents from McKinney ISD noted that students who are held back are ineligible for UIL during the first six weeks of the next school year.
“Other possible UIL implications to be considered include the middle school age rule for seventh grade athletic competition,” the district stated.
To be eligible for seventh grade UIL activities, students cannot have turned 14 years old on or before Sept. 1, the letter stated. For eighth grade athletic competitions, students cannot have turned 15 on or before Sept. 1 to compete. To compete at the high school level, students cannot have turned 19 on or before Sept. 1 of the current school year.In addition, students can only compete four consecutive calendar years at the varsity level.
Parents who choose to make the change must make a request in writing to their school principal by 4 p.m. Aug. 10, MISD said. The TEA has provided a form on its website for parents to use.
Shane Mauldin, communications specialist with McKinney ISD, said the district anticipates a relatively small number of parents to opt to have their child repeat a grade or course.
