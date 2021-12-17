McKinney ISD is getting the ball rolling on summer school renovations.
On Tuesday, the district Board of Trustees approved partial probable costs for refresh projects at Webb Elementary School, Burks Elementary School and Scott Johnson Middle School.
Funding for updates to the schools comes from bond money that voters approved in a May 1 election. The bond item, which provides $245 million in funding for renovations on a number of MISD schools, was approved with 63% (12,163) of the votes.
Work on the schools is slated to begin the last day of school.
Proposed renovations for the three schools include lighting upgrades, fire alarm upgrades and updates to the school’s HVAC ([Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning) units.
Webb Elementary, which was originally constructed in 1953, has not been renovated since 2002 except for the installation of new HVAC units in 2016, Chief Operations Officer Greg Suttle said.
The partial probable cost of the refresh as of Tuesday is $850,865, but Suttle said that will go up as other renovation items are added. Suttle said there was about $6 million set aside for the Webb Elementary project.
“I anticipate we’ll be well under that,” he said. “And then any unused funds will just roll into unused bond funds we’ll use for future projects.”
“I’m glad to see us getting going on this, because I think there are a lot of surrounding districts that sometimes don’t quite follow through on the bonds that are voted on for certain reasons,” Board President Amy Dankel said. “So I’m glad we’re chipping away at that list in a timely manner. That’s great.”
Burks Elementary, which was built in 1954, last underwent a renovation in 2002. Suttle said the school did receive new HVAC units in 2016. The partial probable cost to date for the Burks Elementary project landed at $586,076.
Updates to Scott Johnson Middle School, which was originally constructed in 2001, will take a total of two summers due to the school’s large size of 159,285 square feet, Suttle said.
During the first summer, work will focus on the school’s educational wing, library and cafeteria, and HVAC units will be replaced.
Work during the second summer will focus on the administration wing, building exterior, performing arts center and athletic areas, Suttle said.
“It’s such a big project, we just don’t think we can get it all done at one time,” Suttle said.
The partial probable cost to date for the Scott Johnson Middle School project was $3,406,660.
Suttle said additional costs for remaining refresh items will be determined and presented to the board in January and February. The items approved Tuesday were presented to the board early on because long delivery times meant they needed to be ordered as soon as possible, he said.
According to district documentation, the MISD facilities department is managing the projects in-house to minimize contracting, architectural and engineering fees.
“You have saved us almost $10 million by doing that,” Board Vice President Stephanie O’Dell said, “and that means we can use that for other projects. And if you’ve visited our campuses, you know that they’re in top shape and well-maintained, so that means everybody in the campus is happy, and that means the students are happy and the teachers are happy. So thank you, Mr. Suttle, for managing these projects in house.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.