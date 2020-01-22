H-E-B recently announced that eight school districts and five early childhood facilities have been selected as finalists for the retailer’s 19th annual Excellence in Education Awards program. For the sixth year in a row, H-E-B is also recognizing five public school boards to highlight the importance of strong leadership at the board level.
McKinney ISD's Lawson Early Childhood School is among the five early childhood schools that were chosen.
This year, H-E-B will award a total of $82,500 to the finalists and school boards, who will go on to compete for even greater cash prizes at the statewide level. Each finalist in the district and early childhood categories, as well as the five recognized school boards, will receive $5,000; the three finalists in the small district category will receive $2,500.
To determine overall statewide winners, a panel of judges visits each district, early childhood facility and school board, tours campuses and talks with administration, staff, parents and community members.
Winners will be announced at the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards ceremony on May 3 at the La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio. The winning large district will receive $100,000; the winning small district $50,000. An early childhood facility will receive $25,000. If selected, one or more school boards will receive up to a total of $25,000.
Forty teacher and principal finalists will be announced in February and March during a series of surprise visits to schools and classrooms across Texas.
The 2020 school district and early childhood finalists, as well as recognized school boards, are as follows:
LARGE SCHOOL DISTRICTS
Sharyland ISD – Mission, Texas
Mesquite ISD – Mesquite, Texas
Northwest ISD – Justin, Texas
Dallas ISD – Dallas, Texas
Galena Park ISD – Houston, Texas
SMALL SCHOOL DISTRICTS
Fabens ISD – Fabens, Texas
Boerne ISD – Boerne, Texas
George West ISD – George West, Texas
EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION FACILITIES
Marvelously Made – The School for Young Children – Helotes, Texas
Brighton Center’s Kindergarten Readiness Preschool – San Antonio, Texas
Hidalgo ISD – Hidalgo, Texas
Hampton Moreno Dugat Early Childhood Center – Beeville, Texas
Lawson Early Childhood School/McKinney ISD – McKinney, Texas
SCHOOL BOARD FINALISTS
• Elgin ISD – Elgin, Texas
• Mission CISD – Mission, Texas
• Community ISD – Nevada, Texas
• Canyon ISD – Canyon, Texas
• Greenville ISD – Greenville, Texas
H-E-B asks customers, Partners (employees) and community members to nominate teachers, principals, districts, early childhood facilities and school boards in Texas. Each nominee is sent an invitation to complete an application online and is asked about their professional experiences, educational philosophies and achievements both in and out of the classroom.
A team of judges reviews the applications, narrowing the field to semi-finalists. From that pool, five regional judging panels comprised of former winners, administrators, and university and community leaders not affiliated with H-E-B select 40 teacher and principal finalists. Finalists and their schools receive a cash prize of $1,000 to $2,500, depending on category.
