The beginning of a new school year in Texas has come marked with continued COVID-19 controversy as some parents have called for mandatory mask usage in schools while others have applauded the ability to choose.
That contention has become further poignant as some districts like Dallas and Austin ISDs have chosen to implement face covering requirements despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide executive order that prohibits school districts from enacting such requirements.
According to its website, McKinney ISD has elected to stick with Abbott’s order.
“While we understand that there are differing viewpoints on the issue of wearing masks, McKinney ISD encourages individuals to wear a mask for all unvaccinated teachers, staff, students, and visitors,” the district stated, adding that individuals who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are recommended to continue to wear a face mask around others.
McKinney ISD also won’t be offering an online schooling option this year, a decision that comes as Texas lawmakers have so far failed to pass legislation that would have provided funding for the platform and as the Texas Education Agency has chosen not to grant funding waivers for online learners during the 2021-22 school year.
The district has said it will be using health protocols, sanitization measures and COVID-19 mitigation protocols at all campuses. The district website also says social distancing will be maintained “when feasible.”
Students and district staff who have COVID-19 symptoms (until ruled out) or a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis are required to quarantine for 10 days from the date of symptom onset or a positive test result, according to the district website. The district will not be doing close contact reviews, and students and staff won’t have to quarantine for exposure. The district has said staff, students and visitors should self-screen for symptoms before coming to school.
“It is essential to keep children home if they are showing signs and symptoms of infectious illness, including COVID-19,” the district stated.
Families should report lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests to the district, a district-provided parent FAQ for the school year states.
The district has also said it will notify elementary school classes of confirmed positive cases until vaccines are available for that age group.
McKinney ISD is encouraging students 12 and older to get vaccinated, according to the district website, and unvaccinated students are “strongly encouraged” to wear masks inside of school buildings.
“Vaccination is currently the leading public health strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic and return our students to in-person learning,” the district website states.
The first day of school for McKinney ISD students was Thursday. That same day, the TEA said it would hold off on issuing updated guidance.
"In light of the conflict currently being resolved in the courts between Executive Order GA-38 and certain local orders and actions, the TEA is refraining from issuing updated public health guidance at this time," the agency said.
