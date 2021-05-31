McKinney ISD will provide free meals to children age 18 and under through July 1, the district has announced.
The district has said the meal rollout includes children who are not school age or who are enrolled in another public, private, charter or home school.
Meal distribution is slated for Mondays and Thursdays. The district will distribute days’ worth of breakfasts and lunches on Mondays and four days’ worth of meals on Thursdays, amounting to one breakfast and one lunch per day per child.
Distribution is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Thursday from May 24 through July 1. Meals will not be given on May 31 in observance of Memorial Day.
Meals will be given at Finch Elementary School at 1205 S. Tennessee St. Participants must drive up to the curbside, call the phone number on the board and district staff will bring meals to the car.
The district has said more information is at mckinney.schooldish.com/SchoolMenus/GrabandGo
