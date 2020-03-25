Order in effect Thursday, March 26, at 12:01 a.m. until Wednesday, April 1, at 11:59 p.m.
The city of McKinney issued a shelter in place order for residents and closed nonessential businesses in an updated local state of disaster declaration for the public health emergency related to the Coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19).
According to the declaration signed by Mayor George Fuller, beginning Thursday, March 26, at 12:01 a.m. until Wednesday, April 1, at 11:59 p.m., all residents should shelter at their place of residence and provide social distancing of at least 6 feet between each person if they go outside. Residents may leave for essential activities, to provide or perform essential governmental functions, or to operate essential businesses as outlined in the attached order.
The order also requires nonessential businesses to close temporarily. Businesses not listed in the order as essential must close to the public, and residents working for a nonessential business are required to stay home and not travel to their place of employment.
“I am convinced that the risks of underreacting are so much greater than the risks of overreacting, and although we hope for the best, we must be prudent and plan for the worst,” said Mayor Fuller. “It is going to take all of us, working together, to ensure that we put the health and safety of our community above all else, and I have no doubt that is what we will do.”
The city has made several changes to its facilities’ operations and programming. As this information is ever-changing, residents can find the most current information at www.mckinneytexas.org/closures.
While the city has established a dedicated webpage at www.mckinneytexas.org/COVID-19, all residents are highly encouraged to follow the Collin County Health Care Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the most current updates and recommendations relating to COVID-19.
