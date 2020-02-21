Kiwanis 3
Photo courtesy of Kiwanis Club of McKinney

The Kiwanis Club of McKinney's 70th annual pancake breakfast will be from 7-11 a.m. this Saturday, Feb. 22 in the McKinney First Christian Church fellowship hall, 1800 W. Hunt St.

The Pancake Breakfast is a club fundraiser with all proceeds from the event going to North Texas History Center. Payton Brooks, event director, invites everyone to bring their family and enjoy breakfast and at the same time support a local charity. Also, Carter Blood Care will be on site for blood donations during the event.

The club serves all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, juice, milk and coffee. The ticket price is $5 and they are available at the door or from any McKinney Kiwanis member. The breakfast is like a large family gathering, in that people meet old friends and make new ones. Everyone visits with each other, laugh a lot and have a great time. 

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time.

For more information on the McKinney Kiwanis Club, go online to mckinneykiwanis.org or on Facebook

