On June 10, Plano police officers responded to a report of a juvenile receiving inappropriate messages via social media from an employee at Haggard Middle School, according to the Plano Police Department.
After a thorough investigation, a sex crimes detective obtained arrest warrants for the suspect.
Wednesday, Khmaree McCray, a 25-year-old male from McKinney, was arrested without incident by Collin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Officers with the US Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force. He has been charged with two counts of indecency with a child and is currently being held at the Collin County Detention Center under a $55,000 bond.
Anyone with information regarding this individual or a similar incident is asked to contact the Plano Police Department at 972-941-2148.
This investigation, by the Plano Police CAPERS Unit, is currently on-going.
