A McKinney man has been arrested and charged with murder, police announced Monday.
A McKinney Police Department press release stated that Joel Torres, 22, called 911 just after 1 p.m. Sunday and said he accidentally shot his common-law wife, Shailene Velez, while trying to clear his gun at their home on the 4600 block of Kingsway Lane. Police said Velez died at the scene.
“McKinney Police Detectives investigated Torres’ account of what happened leading up to the shooting, and Torres was arrested and booked into the Collin County Jail,” the department stated.
Jail records show his bond amount has been set at $200,000. Records do not currently report the name of an attorney for Torres.
The McKinney Police Department has said the investigation is ongoing.
