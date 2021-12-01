A McKinney man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child.
A jury found 34-year-old Addison Mays guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to a Wednesday press release from the Collin County District Attorney’s office.
“Every young child needs safety, and every child predator needs punishment. We are thankful for the McKinney Police Department, the Children’s Advocacy Center, and the judge and jury for their roles in seeing that justice was done,” Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said after sentencing.
Mays had ongoing access to the child through a relationship with the child’s family, according to the press release. The child disclosed the abuse to the mother. The mother then reported it to the McKinney Police Department.
Detective Jennifer Grounds with the McKinney Police Department investigated the case. The child was forensically interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center of North Texas, where the child disclosed details about the ongoing abuse.
The jury found Mays guilty of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a child. Judge James Fry assessed punishment at 40 years in prison. By law, a sentence for continuous sexual abuse of a child is without eligibility for parole.
Assistant District Attorneys Ashleigh Woodall and Kailey Gillman prosecuted the case, assisted by District Attorney Investigators Gregory Bowers and Samantha Selman, Victim Assistance Coordinator Casey Hendrix and Legal Secretary Christy Ware.
