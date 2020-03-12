Collin County Public Health Services on Thursday reported a presumptive case of COVID-19, or novel coronavirus, in McKinney.
This marks the fourth case of coronavirus in Collin County. Tuesday a Frisco man, his wife and one of their four children were confirmed to have coronavirus. The McKinney individual is not believed to have had contact with the Frisco family.
Also Thursday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said coronavirus is now a "community spread" in the county and enacted an emergency order that prohibits community gatherings of 500 people or more in the county beginning 11 a.m. Friday and extending until 11 a.m. March 20.
This is in response to five more presumptive positive cases of coronavirus being reported in the county.
Jenkins also filed a declaration of local disaster for public health emergency.
Jenkins said the five cases are in addition to the three presumptive cases that were previously announced.
He said four of the individuals live in the city of Dallas, and one lives in Balch Springs.
He said the cases involve a woman in her 70s, a man in his 40s, a man in his 50s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 60s.
Jenkins said one of the patients had no travel history, domestic or international.
“This indicates that we have community spread of COVID-19 in Dallas County,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins said two of the five are hospitalized, and three are quarantined at home.
Jenkins said he, county officials and health officials encourage following social distancing protocols such as avoiding, canceling or rescheduling gatherings of 250 people or more. They also encourage people considered high risk to avoid, cancel or reschedule events that will have 10 or more people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.