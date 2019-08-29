Stephen Chase Clark, 22 of McKinney, was sentenced Wednesday to 250 months in federal prison for child exploitation and child pornography violations.
Clark pleaded guilty on March 4 to attempted coercion and enticement of minors and distribution of child pornography after his August 2018 arrest, when he planned to meet an undercover officer posing online as a 13-year-old child for sex.
Clark sent messages on social media to the officer requesting personal information about the child’s school and home life. According to court information, he also asked for photos of the child in their underwear and in the nude.
He was arrested on Aug. 28, 2018, when he arrived at a McKinney park where he expected to meet the person he believed to be a child to engage in sexual activities.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a review of Clark’s cellular phone and social media accounts revealed a number of sexually explicit chats between Clark and other young males. Law enforcement also found a number of child pornography and chats about trading child pornography.
“This was an especially warped defendant, and we have real concern that there could be other victims out there,” said United States Attorney Joseph D. Brown. “We encourage anyone who knows of other inappropriate contact that Clark could have had with children to call our victim’s assistance hotline.”
Clark’s arrest was part of Operation Zeus, a three-week investigation into online sexual child exploitation by the Collin County Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with the FBI Dallas Division. More than 100 investigators were involved in undercover operations to discover suspects involved in promotion of child pornography to online solicitation of a minor.
Those with information on this matter or those who may have had contact with Clark are urged to contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office at 1-800-804-3547.
