The McKinney National Day of Prayer Citywide Event will stream live on Facebook. Visit the McKinney National Day of Prayer or First McKinney Baptist Church Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to stream.
The Day of Prayer, hosted by First McKinney Baptist Church, typically brings people of all denominations together in on place for worship music a prayer. Like all public gatherings at this time, the annual event is going virtual.
McKinney Mayor George Fuller, Maylee Thomas Fuller and pastors and prayer leaders from diverse denominations such as Christ Fellowship, One Cause Church, St. Gabriels Catholic Church, Vida Abudante and St. Marks Baptist will lead an hour of worship music and prayer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.