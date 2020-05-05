Day of Prayer
Courtesy of Gwyn Lawson

The McKinney National Day of Prayer Citywide Event will stream live on Facebook. Visit the McKinney National Day of Prayer or First McKinney Baptist Church Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to stream.

The Day of Prayer, hosted by First McKinney Baptist Church, typically brings people of all denominations together in on place for worship music a prayer. Like all public gatherings at this time, the annual event is going virtual. 

McKinney Mayor George Fuller, Maylee Thomas Fuller and pastors and prayer leaders from diverse denominations such as Christ Fellowship, One Cause Church, St. Gabriels Catholic Church, Vida Abudante and St. Marks Baptist will lead an hour of worship music and prayer.

