The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation this week announced 50 high-achieving students as Cooke College Scholars. This year's recipients, who represent 26 states, will receive up to $40,000 annually to cover all aspects of their undergraduate education, as they go on to attend some of the nation's most selective colleges and universities next fall.
McKinney North High School student Yaayaa Pajibo is among the chosen students to receive funds to cover all costs of her undergraduate education, as well as continued academic and financial advisement from the foundation.
In addition to receiving generous financial support, the new Cooke College Scholars will also receive comprehensive educational advising from Foundation staff and connect with a network of nearly 2,700 active scholars and alums. New scholars will also receive opportunities for internships, study abroad, and access to graduate school funding.
"In these times of great uncertainty, we remain committed to supporting high-achieving students with the financial and academic resources they need to be successful," said Seppy Basili, Executive Director of the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation. "We are very excited to welcome this new class of exceptional students into our community of scholars, and hope that this news brings joy to their families and communities."
This year, 5,400 students applied for the Cooke College Scholarship, including applicants from all 50 states; Washington, DC; and Puerto Rico. The Foundation evaluated each submission, and selected scholars based on their academic ability, persistence, leadership, and service to others. Scholars will go on to study in fields such as biological science, engineering, computer science, and political science.
These 50 scholars join the 68 current Cooke Young Scholars selected in February to continue to receive the organization's support to form the 2020 cohort of 118 new College Scholars. A full list of the 2020 Cooke College Scholars, including the high schools and states they represent, can be found at jkcf.org/our-stories/2020-cooke-college-scholars.
