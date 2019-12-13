While working an earlier crash this morning on northbound US 75 at Eldorado Parkway, a McKinney police officer who was blocking traffic was hit by a vehicle while on his motorcycle. According to MPD, he was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
MPD stressed the importance of obeying the Move Over Law, which requires drivers to yield to police, fire, emergency and TxDOT vehicles.
Motorists must move out of the lane closest to the stopped vehicle when possible or reduce their speed to 20 miles per hour below the posted limit, according to TxDOT. If the road does not offer multiple lanes, the driver must slow down. On roadways with posted speed limits of 25 miles per hour or less, drivers must reduce their speed to five mph.
Violators can be fined up to $2,000.
