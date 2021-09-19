McKinney North High School Orchestra Director Lamar Smith was named a Director of Distinction this summer by the Texas Orchestra Directors Association (TODA).
The award was established in 2019 to honor Texas orchestra teachers with more than 10 years of experience who exemplify outstanding achievement in lifetime service and leadership in Texas schools. Smith is one of the first recipients of the award and one of only two directors in the state to receive the honor this year.
“I am humbled and grateful to receive such a meaningful honor from TODA,” Smith said. “Being one of the first to receive the award is truly special. I look forward to many more of my deserving colleagues receiving this honor in future years.”
Smith is currently in his 20th year as an orchestra teacher. He spent the first 15 years of his career in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD, but five years ago, he moved to Wylie ISD where he had the opportunity to become the first director in Wylie’s then-fledgling orchestra program.
McKinney ISD Director of Fine Arts Dr. Dan White was pleased to welcome Smith to MISD two years ago when Smith was hired as the new orchestra director at McKinney North following the retirement of longtime director Margaret Brown.
“I—along with all of the MISD Fine Arts teachers and staff—am incredibly proud that Lamar has been named a 2020-21 Director of Distinction by the Texas Orchestra Directors Association,” White said. “This is indeed well-deserved recognition of a highly talented musician, gifted orchestra director/teacher and a true leader. We are extremely happy to have Lamar as a part of the outstanding group of orchestra directors in McKinney ISD.”
Earlier this year, McKinney ISD was named one of NAMM’s Best Communities for Music Education for the fifth consecutive year.
