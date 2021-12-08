Parklets will now be permanently allowed in a portion of downtown McKinney, thanks to a City Council vote.
On Tuesday, McKinney City Council members unanimously approved amending city code to permanently allow for parklets, seating that turns curbside parking spaces into outdoor communal areas, in a part of the downtown area.
The decision comes after the City Council approved a temporary parklet program in December 2020, which came after the McKinney Restaurant Council, an affiliate of the McKinney Chamber of Commerce, submitted a proposal to use downtown sidewalk and street parking spaces for communal use to help businesses through COVID-19 restrictions. In March, the City Council allowed for an extension of the program through Dec.31, 2021.
Paula Jarrett Nasta, McKinney’s planning manager for downtown development and preservation, said the temporary program was slated to expire at the end of this month.
“Based on council comments made earlier in the year, we’ve brought the ordinance before you to make it permanent,” she said.
She said fees had been adjusted to set an application fee and an annual rental fee for the cost of the parking spaces.
“The parklets that you see out right now are actually owned by Main Street, so those will be able to be rented by individuals, and that will be managed through the Main Street Board,” Jarrett Nasta said.
Permits and agreements will be managed through the city’s planning office, she said.
The ordinance approved Tuesday includes language stating that the McKinney City Council believes the move is in the best interest of residents and area businesses.
The ordinance allows businesses in the city’s Central Business District to apply for a permit to convert adjacent on-street parking spaces as parklets to allow for additional customer space. Parking spaces on the block-faces directly across from the Historic Collin County Courthouse cannot be used for parklets, according to the ordinance.
Before applying for a parklet permit, applicants have to get written approval from adjacent businesses, get a certificate of appropriateness from the city’s planning department and submit proof of ownership or a lease that covers the term of the permit.
According to the ordinance, Parklets must include a traffic barrier on sides facing a public roadway, adjacent parking space or loading zone, and they must allow for a four-foot-wide pedestrian path on the adjacent sidewalk.
“Appreciate the work on this,” Mayor George Fuller said. “I think it’s been a nice addition to the vibrancy of downtown.”
