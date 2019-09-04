A ‘well organ-ized event’ will be presented Sept. 7 at the McKinney Performing Arts Center (MPAC), featuring the McKinney Wurlitzer theater pipe organ.
The instrument was permanently installed at MPAC during renovation of the former Collin County Courthouse. Not to be confused with church or classical organs, the McKinney Wurlitzer is an entertainment instrument, reminiscent of the days when organs were used in theaters to accompany silent films and play contemporary music.
Brett Valliant, an internationally acclaimed theater organist, will present a program of contemporary musical selections, plus accompany the showing of a silent comedy film, “One Week” starring legendary silent film actor Buster Keaton. This slapstick comedy is recognized as one of Keaton’s best works and is a universal audience pleaser.
Valliant has performed to rave reviews on three continents, is on staff at Organ Stop Pizza in Mesa, Arizona, home of a gigantic Wurlitzer theater organ where he entertains diners on a regular basis. He has served as organist-in-residence at the Wichita Wurlitzer in Wichita, Kansas, for several years. Additionally, he is also music director and organist for First United Methodist Church in Wichita,
The program begins at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 in the Courtroom Theater of MPAC in downtown McKinney. Tickets are available through the MPAC ticket office or visit tickets.mckinneyperformingartscenter.org
The program is sponsored through the auspices of North Texas Chapter – American Theatre Organ Society which maintains the McKinney Wurlitzer as a gratis service for McKinney and Collin County.
