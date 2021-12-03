McKinney voters may soon get to decide if they want to allow fine wine sales and package liquor stores within the city.
Right now, that depends on whether a petition can get enough signatures to trigger an election.
A group of residents, business and community leaders have launched a local effort to collect enough signatures on a petition that would call for an election to allow for those sales in McKinney.
Petition organizers have until Jan. 14 to get 21,847 signatures from registered McKinney voters.
Lisa Hermes, McKinney Chamber of Commerce president, said the issue is primarily an economic one.
“This has actually been a conversation that a lot of business leaders in McKinney have had for a number of years,” she said.
With nearby cities like Plano, Allen and Prosper having approved similar measures, Hermes said McKinney is losing potential sales tax revenue to areas outside city limits.
Should the measure pass, she said McKinney stands to see an estimated $1.3 million in additional sales tax revenue. However, she added, that number could be even higher. Cities that have allowed for such sales found that the resulting sales tax revenue surpassed projections. In addition, she said, the number doesn’t take into account that shoppers who buy products from a package liquor store could also spend money at nearby McKinney establishments.
Hermes said she hasn’t heard of any concerns about the proposed sales yet. If someone is concerned about the sale of alcohol, she said the city already allows for beer and wine sales, and people can go to nearby cities to purchase liquor.
“Really, this comes down to an economic issue, which is we’re losing sales tax,” she said.
In 2004, McKinney voters approved allowing for beer and wine sales in grocery and convenience stores and for mixed beverage sales in restaurants.
Should the petition get enough signatures within the 60-day window, the McKinney City Council will be required to call a special election for May. According to state law, the petition must gain 35% of the number of voters who voted in the most recent gubernatorial election.
The effort comes as McKinney faces rapid population growth and a forthcoming gubernatorial election.
“So that number of signatures that we’re going to need is more than likely going to grow, and so it becomes more and more challenging to be able to amass that number of signatures in a shorter period of time,” Hermes said. “So we felt like ‘Okay, now or never, we’ve got to get this done.’”
The group has hired a consulting firm to assist in getting signatures. The chamber has said petition officials will be going door to door to get signatures. In addition, voters can sign the petition during business hours at 1700 N. Redbud Blvd. Suite 180.
