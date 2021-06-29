McKinney Police have arrested a 31-year-old woman accused of pulling a knife on a Walmart employee.
At around 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a police report, an officer spoke with an employee at a Walmart at 5001 McKinney Ranch Parkway who said she saw a woman put several items in her jacket and in a large camping style backpack before trying to walk out of the east side of the store through locked doors. According to the employee, the woman took items from the camping and pharmacy sections of the store.
The Walmart employee confronted the woman, according to the report.
“The subject retrieved a five-inch silver blade knife from her person and held it up to (the employee) who was 3 feet away,” the police report stated. “(The employee) stated she was fearful that the subject was going to stab her.”
The employee then backed away from the woman, who unlocked the door and left, police said.
Officers found Zaida Linares-Quinteros after conducting an area check, and she resembled the description the employee gave. According to police, Linares-Quinteros had items that still had tags from the store. A Walmart manager showed officers a video of the event, and officers identified Linares-Quinteros as the suspect who pulled the knife on the employee.
According to the report, Linares-Quinteros stole about $282 worth of camping equipment from the store. She was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated robbery, a first degree felony, and is being held at the Collin County Detention Facility on a $25,000 bond.
