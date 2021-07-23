POLICE
McKinney Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead and another hospitalized Thursday night.

At approximately 9:40 p.m. Thursday, McKinney Police officers responded to a call about a  rollover crash at South McDonald Street and Spur 399.

The passenger, 32-year-old William Alvarez, was found dead after having been thrown from the vehicle, police said. The driver, 34-year-old Francisco Perez, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

“The investigation is ongoing at this time, but it appears the vehicle was traveling northbound on McDonald at a high rate of speed when it flipped several times,” public information officer Carla Marion Reeves stated Friday morning.

