McKinney Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead and another hospitalized Thursday night.
At approximately 9:40 p.m. Thursday, McKinney Police officers responded to a call about a rollover crash at South McDonald Street and Spur 399.
The passenger, 32-year-old William Alvarez, was found dead after having been thrown from the vehicle, police said. The driver, 34-year-old Francisco Perez, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
“The investigation is ongoing at this time, but it appears the vehicle was traveling northbound on McDonald at a high rate of speed when it flipped several times,” public information officer Carla Marion Reeves stated Friday morning.
