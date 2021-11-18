McKinney hit and run child
McKinney police are seeking help in identifying the driver of a vehicle that they say struck a child and took off. 

Police say that at around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 11, a black sedan, possibly a Mitsubishi Galant, hit a child on the 1000 block of Inland Lane before driving away. The location is west of US 75 and south of Virginia Street. 

The child suffered minor injuries.  

Police asked residents in the area to check doorbell cameras and asked that those within information regarding the incident contact nirwin@mckinneytexas.org 

