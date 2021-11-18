McKinney police are seeking help in identifying the driver of a vehicle that they say struck a child and took off.
Police say that at around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 11, a black sedan, possibly a Mitsubishi Galant, hit a child on the 1000 block of Inland Lane before driving away. The location is west of US 75 and south of Virginia Street.
The child suffered minor injuries.
Police asked residents in the area to check doorbell cameras and asked that those within information regarding the incident contact nirwin@mckinneytexas.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.