McKinney suspects sought

McKinney Police are seeking information on two suspects shown in a video. Police say the suspects broke into mutliple unlocked vehicles on June 30. 

 Courtesy of McKinney Police Department/Facebook

The McKinney Police Department is seeking information about two individuals who they say broke into unlocked vehicles.

According to a Wednesday Facebook post from the department, the two broke into several unlocked vehicles in the neighborhood near Ridge Road and U.S. 380 sometime between 3-5 a.m. the morning of June 30.

They were last seen driving a black Audi SUV at the Valero Corner Store at 1801 Eldorado Parkway when they tried to get gas using a victim’s credit card, the department stated.

McKinney Police said the suspects are described as Hispanic and between 17 and 20 years old. One is described as having a mullet while the other had a short buzzed haircut.

A video of the suspects is on the McKinney Police Department Facebook page. The department said information should go to Det. Allie at tallie@mckinneytexas.org.

