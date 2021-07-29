The McKinney Police Department is seeking information about two individuals who they say broke into unlocked vehicles.
According to a Wednesday Facebook post from the department, the two broke into several unlocked vehicles in the neighborhood near Ridge Road and U.S. 380 sometime between 3-5 a.m. the morning of June 30.
They were last seen driving a black Audi SUV at the Valero Corner Store at 1801 Eldorado Parkway when they tried to get gas using a victim’s credit card, the department stated.
McKinney Police said the suspects are described as Hispanic and between 17 and 20 years old. One is described as having a mullet while the other had a short buzzed haircut.
A video of the suspects is on the McKinney Police Department Facebook page. The department said information should go to Det. Allie at tallie@mckinneytexas.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.