McKinney realtor and Collin County Planning Board member Derek V. Baker on Friday filed a suit and restraining against Mayor George Fuller regarding new restrictions in the city's shelter in place order issued on Wednesday in response to increasing COVID-19 numbers.
Baker claims Fuller's order is not lawful and "goes beyond his authority."
The McKinney order came one day after Collin County's less restrictive guidelines issued on Tuesday by Judge Chris Hill.
McKinney's updated local state of disaster declaration for the public health emergency went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday for residents and closed nonessential businesses.
According to the Fuller's declaration, all residents should shelter at their place of residence and nonessential businesses should close temporarily. Businesses not listed in the order as essential must close to the public, and residents working for a nonessential business are required to stay home and not travel to their place of employment, according to the order.
The Collin County order allows all businesses to remain open as long as they follow the guidelines set forth by the government, including taking actions “necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19, to increase social distancing in the normal course of business activities, and to provide for a safe and healthy work environment.” This includes keeping people six feet apart and no more than 10 working together at once.
Baker said his business and personal finances will be harmed by this suit, but "this is not about me or my business."
"Mayor Fuller has taken to social media to vilify me and blame me for his actions, and I expected that from his past behavior," he said.
Fuller stated in a Facebook post Friday that he feels that if Hill felt the city of McKinney's order was in direct contravention to his, he would have conveyed that to Fuller immediately.
"I regret that I, as mayor, and our city staff, will now be diverting energy and resources to defend this lawsuit when there are such greater issues we are dealing with," Fuller wrote.
Baker said he has received death threats and harsh criticism directed at his family and himself online.
"It's pretty obvious this will harm my business, but I did not do it for me," he said Saturday morning. "I did it to protect the rights of people in the city who desperately need to work, but are no longer able to because of Mayor Fuller‘s edict."
He said he has also heard from a local worker and small business owners thanking him for the action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.