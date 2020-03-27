The McKinney City Council voted during Tuesday’s special meeting to postpone the city’s special election for the recall of Council Member La’Shadion Shemwell. The election, ordered on Jan. 21 to be held May 2, has been moved to Nov. 3.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation March 18 suspending provisions of the Texas Election Code to allow cities to postpone their 2020 elections.
"I strongly encourage local election officials to take advantage of these waivers and postpone their elections until November," Abbott said. "Right now, the state's focus is responding to COVID-19 — including social distancing and avoiding large gatherings. By delaying this election, our local election officials can assist in that effort."
Under Section 418.016 of the Texas Government Code, the Governor suspended Sections 41.0052(a) and (b) of the Texas Election Code and Section 49.103 of the Texas Water Code to the extent necessary to allow political subdivisions to move their elections for 2020 only to the next uniform date.
The governor also suspended Sections 31.093 and 42.0621(c) of the Texas Election Code to the extent necessary to require all county election officers to contract to furnish election services with political subdivisions if requested by these subdivisions. Only political subdivisions have authority to postpone these elections, but the governor’s suspensions allow political subdivisions to postpone the elections and strongly encourages them to do so.
Applications for ballots by mail for voters who are disabled or over 65 years old will still be valid, but applications for ballots by mail submitted based on an expected absence from the county will not be valid – those applications will need to be resubmitted.
