McKinney Repertory Theatre's Young Actors Guild will present "She Kills Monsters" by Qui Nguyen, opening Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Additional performances are Oct. 18 at 7:30 and Oct. 19 at 2:30 and 7:30.
“She Kills Monsters” tells the story of high schooler Agnes Evans as she deals with the death of her younger sister, Tilly. When Agnes stumbles upon Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and ’90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.
Directed by Kyle James Januszewski (Mama J), the cast includes Lauren Collins as Agnes Evans, Eleanor McCalpin as Tilly Evans, Connor Lewis as Chuck, Forrest Lynn as Miles, Kim Munoz as Lilith/Lilly, Emilee Wesson as Kaliope/Kelly, Sky Okolie as Vera/The Beholder, Aidan Nunley as Orcus/Ronnie, Kyley Sanches as Evil Gabbi, Stephanie Divoky as Evil Tina, Ellie Kelley as Farrah the Farie, and many more YAG members as our Narrators/Monsters.
For information, visit yagmckinney.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.