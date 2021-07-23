A portion of northbound Custer Road was shut down for approximately two and a half hours after an 18-wheeler caught fire Friday morning.
The McKinney Police Department announced shortly after 9 a.m. that the road was closed from North Cotton Ridge North Road to Virginia Parkway due to the vehicle, which was hauling dirt, catching fire.
The department announced the fire was out by 10:21 a.m. and said nobody had been injured. The road reopened at approximately 11:50 a.m.
