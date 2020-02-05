McKinney water tower
Liz McGathey / staff photo

The city of McKinney has announced its annual population estimate of more than 195,000 residents, a roughly 4 percent increase in population from January 2019. The population has increased more than 259 percent during the last 20 years, from 54,371 in 2000 to 195,342 in 2020 according to city estimates. 

Recently the city was named among the fastest-growing cities in the country according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates and has been ranked for several years. By 2040, McKinney's population is expected to grow by another 100,000 residents to roughly 284,000, according to city estimates.

“The city’s comprehensive plan addresses how to handle this rapid growth while preserving the unique character that makes McKinney such a special place,” said City Manager Paul Grimes. “Our track record of success can be attributed to diligent oversight and planning by a talented staff, as well as an engaged City Council, creative and enthusiastic developers, and community that guides the direction of the city to develop into a world-class community.”

