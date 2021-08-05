McKinney taxable value
Video still courtesy of city of McKinney

The McKinney City Council has set in place a tax rate ceiling as it moves into budget considerations for the upcoming fiscal year.

A unanimous Tuesday night vote from City Council members gave the city the green light to set the tax rate ceiling at $0.502500 per $100 in assessed valuation. However, McKinney Chief Financial Officer Mark Holloway told council members that the tax rate to be recommended in the city budget will be below the ceiling level.

“This initially sets the ceiling, which is the top tax rate that we can set for fiscal year 2022,” Holloway said Tuesday. “This year, that proposed tax rate ceiling is 0.502500, and as you know, our current tax rate is 0.508645, so even with the ceiling, we would be reducing our tax rate.”

Tuesday’s decision is one step in many as McKinney moves toward adopting an annual budget. The city has scheduled a budget work session for Aug. 13 and a public input opportunity on the budget for Aug. 17. The city has set a public hearing on the budget and on the tax rate on Sept. 7, and the budget and tax rate are slated to be adopted that same day.

Data presented by Holloway on Tuesday shows that taxable value for fiscal year 2022 will land at about $26.63 billion, which is about double what that number was for fiscal year 2015.

According to Holloway’s presentation, the no-new-revenue tax rate for fiscal year 2022 is $0.485199. The voter-approval tax rate is $0.502737.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments