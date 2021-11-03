The city of McKinney has settled on a special election date that will allow residents to choose a new City Council member.
On Jan. 15, residents will take to the polls to decide on a replacement for Councilman Frederick Frazier, who triggered a special election for the spot when he announced Oct. 15 that he will be running for a state representative office.
On Tuesday, McKinney City Council members, including Frazier, officially called the election in a unanimous vote.
“As some have noticed, this does not align with our May/November calendar schedule, but there are requirements that require that election to take place within a certain amount of time,” City Secretary Empress Drane said Tuesday.
Drane said applications will be open for candidates to file for election until 5 p.m. Nov. 12. The filing period began Wednesday. Candidates must be a registered voter of the city for at least one year prior to election day, and they must physically live in Mckinney at the time of election and during their term.
Candidates will be able to file from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Applications must be delivered to the city secretary’s office at 222 N. Tennessee St.
After McKinney voters elect a new council member, that person will serve the remainder of Frazier’s term, which ends in May 2023.
Frazier will remain in his seat and participate in council proceedings until a new member is elected.
City Attorney Mark Houser said should there be a runoff election following the January election, Frazier would continue to serve in the seat until a winner is declared.
Dec. 16 is the deadline to register to vote in the special election, according to the city website. Early voting is scheduled to begin Dec. 29 and end on Jan. 11.
The city has identified four voting locations: John and Judy Gay Library, McKinney Fire Station No. 5, McKinney Fire Station No. 9 and Old Settler’s Recreation Center.
