As the McKinney City Council navigates its way through current measures and looks forward to recovery, members took a few more steps Tuesday toward future measures.
Council members unanimously voted to amend the city’s public health ordinance to include Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest executive order, issued April 17. Among the components of that order is the ability for non-essential retail businesses to open if they follow a “retail-to-go” concept, meaning they can provide pickup or delivery to doorstep or mail services, starting April 24.
The council will meet again Tuesday to follow up on further orders from the governor, who has said he will clarify more steps Monday to “reopen” the state.
The council also adopted a resolution in a 6-1 vote to urge McKinney landlords and tenants to work together to minimize financial impacts as more people are finding it difficult to pay rent.
While the council has discussed measures taken by other cities, notably Austin, to mandate a 60-day grace period to come up with rent, the general consensus among the council was that it’s not likely in the city’s power to take any action that could override existing rental contracts.
Councilman La’Shadion Shemwell disagreed, saying it’s “hypocritical” for the city to break ground in some areas but not others.
“I think we should urge people to do the right thing, but urging them isn’t the same as holding them accountable if they ought to do the right thing,” Shemwell said.
Councilman Scott Elliot agreed with the wording of the resolution.
“I’ve never seen it work where you try to legislate kindness,” he said. “You can’t legislate against someone being less than cooperative. … You can’t legislate kindness.”
Mayor George Fuller, who co-sponsored the resolution with Mayor Pro Tem Rainey Rogers, said he doesn’t believe a mandate is legal or “the right thing to do.”
During Tuesday’s work session, Fuller said landlords should be viewed as a business like any other.
“It’s easy to start viewing the landlord as the big, bad entity in one of those exchanges, but the reality is that that’s also a business,” he said. “Why should we be in a position of determining which business is important to be paid and which businesses are not?”
To help combat the financial strain on McKinney businesses, the council voted to support the McKinney Strong COVID-19 Business Grant program, which the McKinney Community Development Corporation (MCDC) discussed Thursday. The program will offer up to $1,500 in expense reimbursement grants to eligible McKinney-based small businesses and nonprofits with commercial locations that will be funded by unallocated MCDC funds.
Assistant City Manager Kim Flom presented the item to both the council and the MCDC. During Thursday’s MCDC meeting, she said the program is one result of the collaborative efforts of a business support and stimulus team – consisting of members of the MCDC, the McKinney Economic Development Corporation, Visit McKinney, McKinney Main Street and city staff – in a first step toward future efforts.
“We don’t consider this sort of a one and done,” she said. “We think this is probably one of several business support efforts across a myriad of categories that will occur at least over the next year, but we do think this is a way to get some funding into the hands of businesses that desperately need it right now.”
City Manager Paul Grimes clarified to the board that the monies are not entitlement grants but are intended for those with the greatest need.
Flom said adjustments will be made to the program with input from council and the MCDC, but the implementation team hopes to get the application process online by May 1.
