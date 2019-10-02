McKinney police

McKinney police are investigating a shooting and possible stabbing that occurred earlier this evening at the Millennium Apartments on McKinney Ranch Parkway. According to police, two victims are being treated at Medical City McKinney and are in stable condition. 

McKinney SWAT responded to the scene, and police have been unable to locate the suspect. 

The suspect is described as a black male in his late teens to early 20s with shoulder-length dreadlocks, around 5 feet, 11 inches, with a slender build, according to police. Anyone with information is encouraged to call MPD at 972-547-2700.

The investigation is ongoing. Updates will be posted as they become available.

