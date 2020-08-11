Nine middle school teachers from eight states, including one from McKinney, were selected to participate in the prestigious National STEM Scholar Program, a unique professional development program that provides advanced STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) training, national network building and project support for middle school science teachers nationwide.
Katie Lee, a science teacher for Dr. Jack Cockrill Middle School, is one of the teachers selected. She was selected from approximately 200 applicants across the country.
This past week, she and her peers trained in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Created in partnership between the National Stem Cell Foundation and The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science at Western Kentucky University (WKU), the National STEM Scholar Program selects 10 teachers each year from a national pool of applicants based solely on the description of a Challenge Project the applicant would implement if funds were not a barrier to execution.
Selected projects are chosen for maximum impact in the middle school classrooms where research shows lifelong STEM career decisions are being made. STEM Scholars convene on WKU’s campus for a week of advanced STEM training and finalize their Challenge Projects with input from their National STEM Scholar class colleagues.
Each scholar is provided access to a generous stipend for the technology and supplies they need to implement their Challenge Projects at home. The 2020 National STEM Scholar class was hosted by The Gatton Academy this past week on the campus of WKU in Bowling Green.
Paula Grisanti, CEO of the National Stem Cell Foundation, said, “Through our work with researchers and scientists nationwide, we became aware of the widening gap between 21st Century jobs and the U.S. STEM-educated graduates who can fill them. We added education to our mission in 2015 as a way to support the development of a new generation of scientists working to advance technology, build infrastructure and find cures for diseases and conditions that affect us all. Supporting teachers who inspire and motivate middle school students at this critical decision-making age will directly impact how many choose to pursue STEM skills that are essential for 21st Century jobs. By investing in the influential middle school STEM teacher now, we reach thousands of students in classrooms today and far into the future.”
