Some McKinney residents may soon be able to own miniature swine without going against city law.
The McKinney City Council gave approval during a Tuesday work session meeting to pursue changing a city ordinance to allow for potbellied pigs.
The discussion comes after McKinney resident Bridgett White asked the council on Oct. 19 to consider changing city law to allow for such pigs, including her own, named Lucy.
“I’m unsure how the city of McKinney can allow a chicken as a backyard pet, but not a potbelly pig,” White said.
She referenced an online petition calling for the change to McKinney’s ordinance, which had garnered 1,479 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
According to a presentation for the Tuesday work session meeting, neither Allen, Plano or Frisco allow for potbelly pig ownership. Nearby cities that do allow for ownership include Carrollton, which allows for two pigs at a weight restriction of 75 pounds, and Wylie, which allows for two at a weight restriction of 95 pounds.
Amendments proposed in the presentation include allowing one miniature swine under 150 pounds per single family residents and none in multifamily residences. The amendment proposal included requiring that the pigs be spayed or neutered, vaccinated against erysipelas, parvo virus and leptospirosis and that sanitary conditions would be required with no obnoxious odors allowed.
Code Services Director Kerry Simpson said that the recommended 150-pound restriction came as an effort to be fair to those who buy a certified potbelly pig that ends up larger than 75 pounds.
“It’s like if you buy a puppy and you think it’s going to be medium and it’s a big puppy, what are you going to do?” she said.
She said research indicated that some pigs end up small because they’re not being fed properly and are undernourished.
“That concerned me,” she said. “I don’t want someone starving their pig so they can keep it.”
Council members indicated that they were OK with the change. Councilman Rick Franklin said he wasn’t sure how many people would be impacted since most homeowners associations won’t allow pigs.
An item for the official change is slated to come back to the City Council at a future meeting.
