Nancy Lieberman Charities – in partnership with Sport Court, Covenant Church and the city of McKinney – will unveil a new “Dream Court” in the newly renovated Fitzhugh Park, 700 Fitzhugh St., during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department will also celebrate the grand re-opening of Fitzhugh Park.
Originally built in 2000, Fitzhugh Park was recently updated with new playground equipment, a shaded pavilion and new park benches.
“Our recent work at Fitzhugh Park is representative of our mission to continually upgrade and enhance our parks system, particularly east of Highway 5,” Parks and Recreation Director Michael Kowski said. “But more than that, this project reflects our commitment to building relationships to help grow recreation in our community, and we wish to thank Ms. Lieberman and her team for partnering with us on this amazing upgrade to Fitzhugh Park.”
Nancy Lieberman Charities promotes healthy lifestyles and educational opportunities for young girls and boys, and programs are dedicated to expanding and ensuring that educational and sports opportunities exist for economically disadvantaged youth.
According to the charity, Dream Courts are multipurpose play spaces built so children have a safe area to shoot hoops, socialize and learn about teamwork and good sportsmanship. This will be the charity’s 85th Dream Court nationwide.
