McKinney meters are going digital.
On Aug. 3, the McKinney City Council approved a resolution for an $11.3 million agreement that will allow the city to get an advanced metering infrastructure system, providing residents with digital meter registers that communicate water usage information via frequency.
“Our goal for this project is to foster water conservation and enhance customer service at all levels,” Patrick Hackler, assistant meter services manager, told council members.
Hackler said the project will involve putting in digital registers rather than changing out meters. It will also involve putting in data collectors that will be mounted on city-owned water towers. Hackler said there will be no interruption of service.
The registers will show usage in gallons per minute, Hackler said.
“So instead of (being) out there with a stopwatch, waiting, watching it go around, it’ll tell you exactly how many gallons per minute are going through it on the display screen,” Hackler said.
With the new system, McKinney residents will be able to have on-demand data about water usage.
“We do get a lot of calls about why bills are high, and it leaves our billing clerks trying to figure out what’s going on with meter services,” Utility Customer Service Manager Alexandra Casey said.
She said the system will offer an online portal that allows customers to look at their usage and to set limits based on how much they want to spend for water.
“So the customers that may not want to pay a $1,700 bill, they can put that in there and they can get an alert as they’re reaching their max,” Casey said.
Casey said marketplace data indicates that about 20% of customers will log on but that the goal is to have at least 50% of customers use the technology.
Hackler said the office’s ability to get alerts and status monitoring would allow the department to be more proactive for people and alert them in real time of issues.
“Right now, every month, we go out there and drive by, so they could have had a leak for the last 29 days, and yes, we’re letting them know that you now have a leak, but we could have, with this system, let them know much earlier when the event started,” Hackler said.
The agreement approval came unanimously from the McKinney City Council.
“Wonderful,” Mayor Pro Tem Rainey Rogers said. “I think our citizens will love this thing.”
