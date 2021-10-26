McKinney residents will be voting in a February special election to elect a new “at large” City Council member.
Councilman Frederick Frazier, who was elected to the city’s At Large 2 seat in 2019, announced on Oct. 15 that he will be running for state representative in Texas House District 61.
According to Texas law, Frazier’s candidacy announcement is considered an automatic resignation from the City Council, City Secretary Empress Drane stated Monday. Frazier can continue to serve on the council until the replacement member is elected.
Drane said Monday that an official election date has not yet been approved. The deadline to register to vote for the election is tentatively Dec. 16, but Drane said that date is unofficial until the actual election date is set.
“Election coordination efforts are currently underway, and an election item will be presented to the Council within the upcoming days,” she stated.
In a Monday social media video, Mayor George Fuller said the election would be called on Nov. 2.
As of Monday, no other item has been presented to be included on the February ballot, Drane said.
“This is a special election triggered by particular events,” she stated. “The normal election calendar is May / November.”
