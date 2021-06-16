TRASH PICKUP
McKinney’s residential and commercial customers will be seeing an increase in trash and recycling rates starting July 1.

During a May 4 meeting, McKinney City Council members approved increasing the monthly residential customer bill for trash and recycling services by $1.60 per home. Rates for those services will increase by 10% for commercial customers, the city stated. 

“I think it’s important to note that we have not passed on any increases to our residents since 2006,” Assistant City Manager Steve Tilton said during a May 4 City Council work session.

Denise Lessard, the city’s communications and media manager, said Wednesday that the city will be seeking thoughts and feedback from downtown merchants on solid waste fees for McKinney’s downtown during July and August. After that, around September and October, city staff will present a summary of comments from downtown to the City Council along with recommendations for consideration.

