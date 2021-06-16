McKinney’s residential and commercial customers will be seeing an increase in trash and recycling rates starting July 1.
During a May 4 meeting, McKinney City Council members approved increasing the monthly residential customer bill for trash and recycling services by $1.60 per home. Rates for those services will increase by 10% for commercial customers, the city stated.
“I think it’s important to note that we have not passed on any increases to our residents since 2006,” Assistant City Manager Steve Tilton said during a May 4 City Council work session.
Denise Lessard, the city’s communications and media manager, said Wednesday that the city will be seeking thoughts and feedback from downtown merchants on solid waste fees for McKinney’s downtown during July and August. After that, around September and October, city staff will present a summary of comments from downtown to the City Council along with recommendations for consideration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.