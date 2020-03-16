UPDATE 3/17:
The city of McKinney today updated its local state of disaster declaration for the public health emergency related to the Coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) in regards to restaurant services.
According to the declaration update signed by Mayor George Fuller, beginning today and until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, March 19, all restaurants and bars should limit indoor patron occupancy to 50% of the capacity allowed under their Certificate of Occupancy.
Businesses are also required to provide social distancing of at least six feet between each dining party. Beginning Friday, March 20, all dine-in service at restaurants and bars should cease until 11:59 p.m. March 23.
On March 24, McKinney City Council will be asked to continue these restrictions until March 31. Drive-thru and carry-out services are not impacted by this declaration.
“I am convinced that the risks of underreacting are so much greater than the risks of overreacting, and although we hope for the best, we must be prudent and plan for the worst,” said Mayor George Fuller. “It is going to take all of us, working together, to ensure that we put the health and safety of our community above all else, and I have no doubt that is what we will do.”
The city has made several changes to its facilities’ operations and programming. As this information is ever-changing, residents can find the most current information at www.mckinneytexas.org/closures.
While the city has established a dedicated webpage at www.mckinneytexas.org/COVID-19, all residents are highly encouraged to follow the Collin County Health Care Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the most current updates and recommendations relating to COVID-19.
UPDATE 3/16 8:30 p.m.:
Mayor George Fuller's declaration has been updated to hereby limit the size of gatherings to not more than 10 people and mandates the cancellation of all such gatherings until further notice. It shall take effect beginning at midnight on March 17.
Furthermore, the McKinney Economic Development Corporation, McKinney Community Development Corporation, Visit McKinney, the McKinney Housing Finance Corporation, Planning and Zoning, and all advisory board meetings are canceled until further notice.
Original story 3/16 11 a.m.:
The city of McKinney, along with neighboring cities and Collin County, today declared a local state of disaster for the public health emergency related to the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19).
The city of McKinney is fully engaged and working with local and state authorities to guide its operations and response to the recent spread of COVID-19. The city’s goal is to minimize any disruption to its citizens while also ensuring the health and safety of the community.
Collin County and neighboring cities of Allen, Frisco and Plano are expected to make similar public health emergency declarations today.
"It is going to take all of us, working together, to ensure that we put the health and safety of our community above all else, and I have no doubt that is what we will do."
As this information is ever-changing, residents can find the most current information at www.mckinneytexas.org/closures.
While the city has established a dedicated COVID-19 webpage at www.mckinneytexas.org/coronavirus, all residents are highly encouraged to follow the Collin County Health Care Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the most current updates and recommendations relating to COVID-19.
“We are all in this together, and that is how we are the absolute strongest,” said Mayor Fuller.
