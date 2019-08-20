The 3rd Annual McKinney Wine and Music Festival presented by Master Built Contractors, on Tuesday announced its lineup of event entertainment and activities for the festival, which will take place noon-5 p.m. Oct. 19 at Dr. Glenn Mitchell Memorial Park in downtown McKinney, 300 W. Louisiana St. The first band to take the stage will be the Jessica McVey Band followed by the Maylee Thomas Band and Atlantis Aquarius.
Wine tasting is at the center of the event with over 100 wines to taste. The event will feature local wineries from McKinney and the North Texas region alongside nationally known brands such as Kendall Jackson and Kim Crawford wines.
“This year we’re expanding our wine selection for our attendees,” said Lauren Stephan, president of SBG Hospitality. “We’re expanding our brands to showcase wines from around the world and we’re also increasing the wine tables at the event to make sure people are spending their time having fun and not waiting in lines,”
The festival is free and open to all ages, but tickets are encouraged to help organizers gauge event attendance. Attendees should purchase their wine tasting tickets in advance to avoid registration lines.
“Master Built Contractors is proud to be the presenting sponsor of the McKinney Wine and Music Festival for the third year in a row,” said Don Hughes, founder and president of Master Built Contractors. “This is a great event that offers something for everyone. We hope to see a big crowd at the festival having fun.”
Additional festivities include grape stomping competitions, lots of shopping with local boutiques and artisans, local businesses, culinary demonstrations and plenty of delicious food.
The inaugural event is sharing proceeds with local nonprofits Love Life Foundation and The Warrior’s Keep. Event partners include McKinney Community Development Corporation, Trinity Falls, Pat Lobb’s Toyota of McKinney, Prestige Community Credit Union, Local Profile, Tupps Brewery, Top Shelf Hydration and Auto Hail Repair Group.
For tickets visit mckinneywinefest.eventbrite.com. For information visit mckinneywinefestival.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.