Chris Ponder, a 16-year McKinney resident, has been nominated as a Woman of the Year 2020 candidate for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
The Man & Woman of the Year Campaign is a philanthropic competition for leaders in communities across the country. The 10-week challenge raises funds for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in honor of local blood cancer survivors and the Boy & Girl of the Year.
Since it began in 1990, Man & Woman of the Year has raised $380 million and helped the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society invest more than $1 billion in research to cure blood cancers. The Man & Woman of the Year is awarded to the candidate whose team raises the most funds in their community.
Ponder has personally raised over $60,000 for this mission since 2009. She is honored to be representing McKinney, and the team’s goal is to raise $150,000 for this campaign.
The campaign kicks off March 28 and ends in a Gala on June 6 at the Statler Hotel, where the winner will be announced.
On April 24 at Gather, Ponder, along with presenting sponsor Inspired Interiors, will be hosting Vegas on the Square, a casino night fundraiser. You can purchase tickets at: whoozin.com/fundcures
Learn more about the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Ponder's campaign by watching this video: https://youtu.be/rQghNcz_fR4.
