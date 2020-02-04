McKinney Young Actors Guild

Eleanor McCalpin, Alek Marcussen, Lelani Benitez, Michael Meredith, Stephanie Divoky, Billy Agustin, and Alyssa Patti star as the "Puffs."

 Courtesy of YAG

The Young Actors guild presents a tale of seven increasingly eventful years at a certain school of magic.

For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs... who just happened to be there too.

Directed by Kyley Sanchez and co-directed by Lindsey Humphries, the cast includes Connor Lewis as Wayne, Kieran Noel as Oliver, Kim Munoz as Megan, and Izzie Kelly as Narrator. Our fun group of "Puffs" includes Eleanor McCalpin, Alek Marcussen, Lelani Benitez, Michael Meredith, Stephanie Divoky, Billy Agustin, and Alyssa Patti. Many other YAG members play various small roles and ensemble.

The show opens at the McKinney Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6 and has performances at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 and 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8.

For tickets and information, visit mckinneyperformingartscenter.org or facebook.com/yagofmckinney.

